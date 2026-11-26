Nvidia has asked its manufacturing partners to halt shipments of servers containing its artificial intelligence chips to four South-East Asian countries, as the US tightens export controls to prevent China from accessing AI computing technology.

Manufacturers, including Dell and Supermicro, have informed customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that Nvidia will not authorise their orders to be shipped, the Financial Times said in a report on Thursday, quoting sources.

It remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary, as Nvidia and its manufacturing partners seek clarity on how to comply with Washington’s latest export restrictions, the sources said.

The four countries have become favoured destinations for Chinese AI developers seeking to access Nvidia’s most advanced chips, whose exports are restricted by Washington.

The move threatens to disrupt an expanding data centre industry in South-East Asia – a region which is an important source of revenue for Nvidia. The US chipmaker recorded $104 billion in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, a 72 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to company accounts, as reported by the FT. Nvidia also records some of its Taiwan and China revenue via its Singapore unit, the report added.

The move follows new US rules introduced last week to stop Chinese companies bypassing export restrictions by renting computing power from cloud providers using Nvidia chips.

The lack of clarity around how the licensing requirements will be implemented has created uncertainty among companies operating in the region, the report said. “There's this new rule but no guidance on execution,” an executive at a cloud provider told the FT. “No one knows how to apply for this licence while the 90-day clock is ticking. It's causing sheer chaos in the region.”

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has previously argued that allowing the company to sell its chips in China would help maintain the country's dependence on American technology.