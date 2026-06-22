Widespread outage hits X, Reddit, Teams, Cloudflare and other services

Web platforms, apps and internet services are experiencing a significant outage, internet tracking tools have found.

DownDetector, which monitors global internet health, reported that X, Zoom, Reddit, Canva, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Teams, Fortnite and Discord were among the platforms affected. But some services showed signs of recovery about 20 minutes after problems first began to surface.

NetBlocks, which also examines outages, reflected on the issues surrounding X. The platform is "experiencing international outages for a second consecutive day amid timeline backend API errors", the group said in a social media post. "Incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," it added.

It is not yet clear what the cause of the problem is.

On its main status page, cloud computing platform Cloudflare pointed out that increased error rates and "latency in multiple services".

DownDetector says the outage has affected several platforms. Photo: DownDetector Info

Just moments earlier, Cloudflare said there was scheduled maintenance in progress. "We will provide updates as necessary," the company said.

The company later updated its status page and said that it was "investigating a fiber cut in eastern North America", adding that "customers connecting through North America or accessing services in Europe may see increased latencies and timeouts".