Overnight blaze in Dubai South caused by workshop incident

A fire in the Dubai South area on Tuesday evening was caused by an incident at a workshop, authorities have said.

Dubai Civil Defence said no injuries were reported following the blaze, in which lorries and caravans caught fire.

“The fire was extinguished, with no injuries reported,” the authority said, in a statement released by Dubai Media Office on Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were released about the incident.

The incident led to a slew of misinformation online, including unfounded speculation over the cause of the fire.