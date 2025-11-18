Major internet outage as Cloudflare probes suspected fault

Multiple websites and internet services were unusable on Tuesday after an outage, according to cloud computing firm Cloudflare.

Sites including X, Meta's Facebook and OpenAI's ChatGPT were affected. Even Downdetector – which tracks global outages – was down.

On the company's status dashboard, Cloudflare said it “is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers”.

The outage caused problems Cloudflare's online support feature.

“We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” the company posted shortly after the initial problem surfaced.

Cloudflare said that it is looking into a problem causing widespread issues with websites and various apps.

It's the latest in a string of cloud, data centre and overall web infrastructure outages affecting various companies that have had a domino effect on websites globally.

Some have argued that the outages are a new normal, while others have said the problems are rooted in a lack of competition in the cloud and overall tech sector.

Those who operate businesses, apps and services that intensely depend on cloud computing stability were quick react.

“Cloudflare had an outage today and another provider will have one tomorrow,”said Monica Eaton, chief executive of Chargebacks911, a US payment services company.

“What matters is whether businesses learn from these moments or keep hoping luck will cover the gaps.”

Ms Eaton said that although she cautions against irrational tech-related panic, complacency also isn’t an option.

“Cloudflare going dark today should snap every merchant back to reality,” she explained, noting the importance of redundancies and backup plans.

