OpenAI to provide ChatGPT Enterprise 'essentially at no cost' for US federal workforce

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said his company was partnering with the US government to make the ChatGPT Enterprise version available to the federal workforce “at essentially no cost”.

The company said the partnership was in line with President Donald Trump's recently announced AI Action Plan, which seeks to bolster the US lead in the global race for artificial intelligence dominance.

Federal agencies that decide to participate in the partnership will be able to use ChatGPT Enterprise “for the nominal cost of $1 per agency for the next year”.

OpenAI describes ChatGPT Enterprise as containing some of the company's “best AI models and capabilities”, and says that it is used by more than three million people.

Target, Lowes, JetBlue, Bain & Company, T-Mobile and Amgen are listed as ChatGPT Enterprise clients.

“By giving government employees access to powerful, secure AI tools, we can help them solve problems for more people, faster,” a statement from the San Francisco-based company read.

The partnership with the US government is the latest move among technology companies seeking to gain an upper hand in the competitive US AI landscape.

Although research on AI began in the 1960s, recent advancements in computer processing power, coupled with iterations of AI solutions such as ChatGPT in 2022, led to an explosion of interest, investments and start-ups in the tech ecosystem.

Companies like Alphabet, Anthropic, DeepSeek and Claude, among others, are all vying for industry dominance.

As to government partnerships, OpenAI is pursuing similar deals around the world.

In May, brief negotiations took place between the UAE and OpenAI that might eventually lead to the company’s ChatGPT Plus AI chatbot being available to all residents free of charge, though a final deal has not been reached.

