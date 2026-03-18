Elon Musk’s X faces global disruption as users report access issues

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, is experiencing a global disruption impacting hundreds of thousands of users.

According to NetBlocks, which tracks internet platform health and global internet governance said that the problem was not “country-level internet disruptions or filtering”.

X has not yet responded to The National's requests for comment.

DownDetector, which also keeps tabs on internet service and app health showed a sharp rise in users reporting problems accessing X.

For more than a year, X has experienced several massive disruptions.

In March last year, Mr Musk claimed that his platform's disruption at that time was the result of a co-ordinated cyber attack.

The platform has, in recent weeks, drawn criticism from officials in Iran who were perturbed about X changing the country's flag emoji to the design used before the Islamic Revolution.

Other technology analysts accused the company of “developer activism” after making the flag emoji change.

It is not yet clear what is causing the X disruption first reported on Wednesday.