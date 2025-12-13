ChatGPT was most downloaded free app in UAE in 2025, Apple says

OpenAI's ChatGPT has been ranked No 1 on Apple's list of the most downloaded free iPhone apps of 2025 in the UAE, highlighting the rapidly growing adoption of generative artificial intelligence on mobile devices.

ChatGPT wrested the top spot from Chinese shopping platform Temu, which slid to seventh in this year's ranking, California-based Apple said in its year-end App Store assessment.

Google's Gemini was the only other AI app in the top 10, at sixth, with the main Google app clocking in at ninth.

The list remained dominated by social media platforms, including WhatsApp, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Among paid apps, Shadowrocket, a proxy client service similar to a virtual private network, was No 1.

On Saturday, current top apps data on iOS - which among other factors considers app downloads, earnings, engagement, reviews and search term relevance - showed that ChatGPT was the fourth top app in the UAE, trailing Dubai Police, Google Gemini and delivery platform Keeta.

Several Arabic apps made it to the most downloaded iPhone apps of the year lists. Salatuk, an Islamic prayer timing service, was the sixth most-downloaded paid app, while trivia game Tarbaa was also No 6 among paid games.

On the iPad, ChatGPT was also the most downloaded free app in 2025, while Tarbaa was the 10th in paid games.

Apps have played a key role in Apple's strategy. They are part of its services unit that has been a steady revenue stream and complements its hardware sales, especially its flagship iPhone.

A big part of Apple's app ecosystem is its developer base, with industry estimates pegging its registered developers at about 30 million globally. The App Store churned an estimated $1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2024, according to the latest Apple data.

The company also sees the Middle East as a high-potential market for developers, believing it will continue to hone more talent and contribute to the growth of start-ups and entrepreneurship, Apple vice president for environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson told The National.

And with the rise of generative AI, smartphone manufacturers have scrambled to incorporate the latest technologies to entice a wider consumer base. Apple teamed up with ChatGPT maker OpenAI last year and eventually launched Apple Intelligence, throwing its hat into the generative AI arena.

Earlier this month, Apple announced the 17 winners of its 2025 App Store Awards, with Tiimo, a task and planning assistant, named the iPhone's top app for the year.

Results: First Test: New Zealand 30 British & Irish Lions 15 Second Test: New Zealand 21 British & Irish Lions 24 Third Test: New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

EXPATS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lulu%20Wang%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicole%20Kidman%2C%20Sarayu%20Blue%2C%20Ji-young%20Yoo%2C%20Brian%20Tee%2C%20Jack%20Huston%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old