Career progression gap for women in technology persists, survey finds

While some progress has been made in recent years, women working in the technology sector report that inequities remain a major obstacle within workplace culture, a new survey shows.
According to the analysis, released last week by cyber security and data protection company Acronis, 67 per cent of women in technology roles thought that they “must work longer hours” to advance, compared to 56 per cent of men.
The poll also showed that 63 per cent of women polled said that challenges in maintaining a work-life balance significantly affected their career progression, while only 49 per cent of men reported the same.
The burden associated with a fear of missing out, commonly referred to as FOMO, also showed a gap between women and men in the survey, which was conducted among technology workers at approximately 650 companies in the US, UK, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Singapore, and Japan.
Fifty-two per cent of women surveyed indicated that they were worried about missing career opportunities “due to family responsibilities”, whereas only 42 per cent of men expressed similar concerns.
Alona Geckler, senior vice president of business operations at Acronis, said that the company's findings demonstrated how wide a chasm remains in the way women and men view their employment in the technology sector.
“Closing the gender gap requires more than good intentions,” she said.
Acronis said that women represent about 29 per cent of the global technology workforce, and that the figure was “mirrored in the survey’s methodology to ensure accuracy”.
“Organisations must recognise these disparities and design programmes that expand leadership opportunities, confront bias head-on, and create environments where work-life balance doesn’t present any barriers that may potentially derail women’s careers,” Ms Geckler, who also serves as chief of staff at Acronis, added.
Melyssa Banda, a senior vice president at data storage company Seagate Technology, said the Acronis survey shows the critical need for technology companies to listen to the experiences of their employees.
“For companies across the tech sector, highlighting women role models, addressing bias directly, and fostering inclusive cultures can benefit the entire industry,” she said.
“The opportunity now is to turn these insights into action that can drive innovation and create a workplace where everyone can thrive.”