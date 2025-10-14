Oracle and Nvidia to boost Abu Dhabi government services

Oracle and Nvidia are boosting Abu Dhabi's government services backed by artificial intelligence, accelerating the UAE capital's push for AI-centric leadership.

The US tech giants are combining their sovereign cloud and AI computing platforms to bring about 160 AI tools, in co-operation with Abu Dhabi cloud major Core42 and consultancy Deloitte, they announced at Oracle's AI World conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Services to be covered by the AI platform, which will be available in more than 15 languages, include automatic notifications on benefits eligibility and licence renewals, among others. Oracle and Nvidia said more than three quarters of service queries will be processed instantly.

"In this way, AI-native systems can anticipate needs and deliver government services proactively rather than reactively," the companies said.

The initiative will use complete sovereign cloud adoption, digitisation and automation of all government processes, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, they said.

The strategy "reflects our leadership’s vision of being an AI-native government, seamlessly integrating AI across all government systems for a future that is proactive, agile and fully technology-enabled", said Ahmed Al Kuttab, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Government Enablement.

Abu Dhabi is aggressively boosting its technology expertise as it prepares for the economy and society of the future by integrating the latest innovations into its services.

Ensuring responsible use of AI top of the agenda as Gitex kicks off 02:03

The UAE capital has worked to increase its technology ecosystem by attracting global players and introducing initiatives to encourage participation among local entrepreneurs.

Its digital transformation strategy is expected to contribute more than Dh24 billion to Abu Dhabi’s economy by 2027, in addition to creating more than 5,000 jobs and supporting Emiratisation.

This month, Abu Dhabi reviewed its plans to become world's first AI-enabled government by 2027, underpinning the capital’s broader drive to embed AI at the centre of its governance model.

The emirate is pursuing its AI-enabled government agenda through a combination of advanced technology adoption, investment in research and workforce training.

Oracle and Nvidia are already heavily invested in Abu Dhabi: they have teamed up with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Cisco and Japan's SoftBank Group to build the Stargate UAE mega data centre.

Abu Dhabi’s efforts "represent the future of sovereign AI infrastructure", said Mauro Schiavon, Deloitte's global chief commercial officer for its Oracle business.

The partnership will "ensure their sensitive government data does not leave the emirate ... [which] demonstrates how governments can achieve true digital sovereignty without compromising on innovation or performance", Mr Schiavon said.

