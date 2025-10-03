Tesla expands Gulf Cybertruck sales to Qatar

Tesla's Cybertruck is now available in Qatar, making it the third Gulf market after the UAE and Saudi Arabia where the vehicle is being officially sold, as the world's largest electric vehicle maker gradually expands overseas.

Customers will be able to configure and place their orders in the three countries, Tesla's Europe and Middle East unit said in a brief post on X on Friday.

The Gulf trio are part of the first wave of the Cybertruck's expansion outside North America.

In Qatar, the all-wheel drive Cybertruck starts at 384,990 Qatari riyals ($105,766), while the higher-end Cyberbeast begins at 434,990 riyals.

The Cybertruck became available in the UAE and Saudi Arabia earlier this year. In the kingdom, prices start at 434,990 Saudi riyals ($115,997) and at 484,990 riyals.

Tesla began accepting orders for the Cybertruck in the UAE last month, with the all-wheel drive and Cyberbeast starting at Dh404,990 ($110,276) and Dh454,990, respectively.

The Cybertruck, unveiled in 2019 and began manufacturing in 2023, is a futuristic-looking and oddly-shaped pick-up truck that serves as a high-end option at Texas-based Tesla.

During its unveiling, chief executive Elon Musk touted the EV to be very durable and even bulletproof, but it infamously failed a test when a steel ball was hurled onto its windows, smashing them during the live broadcast.

The Cybertruck has been polarising, with several tests pitting it against traditional pick-ups showing contrasting results and raising questions about its durability.

Sales have also disappointed. While Tesla does not disclose Cybertruck sales figures, varying industry estimates have found volumes to be severely underwhelming.

Tesla, however, can still count on its other models for strong sales, as the EV maker enters more markets, in addition to adjusting prices to prop up demand.

The company is also embarking on a very ambitious strategy over the next decade that aims to significantly boost its valuation, under Mr Musk, which would reward him with a $1 trillion compensation if he achieves it.

