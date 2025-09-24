Space42 has teamed up with Core42 and Microsoft to build its sovereign mobility cloud. Antonie Robertson / The National
Future

Technology

UAE companies unveil new sovereign cloud services to boost data security

Space42 and e& enterprise devise plans to help firms comply with strict regulations

The National

September 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Two UAE companies have unveiled plans to develop sovereign cloud services in the country, aimed at deploying critical services and securely hosting data in the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi's Space42 teamed up with Core42 and Microsoft to build a sovereign mobility cloud, which will serve as a hub for infrastructure hosting mobility data and autonomous systems.

The technology will also serve as a platform for high-definition mapping, telematics, fleet operations, traffic management and digital twins, Space42 said on the sidelines of the Dubai World Congress on Wednesday.

Sovereign cloud capability refers to a country's ability to maintain control of its data by ensuring cloud services are hosted within its borders and subject to domestic laws and regulations.

Space42 said its sovereign mobility cloud will enable it to deploy applications in co-operation with regulators, and drive adoption through pilot programmes and commercial schemes, with data shared securely across government, industry and research groups.

“The UAE has always led in technological innovation, and autonomous mobility is no exception," Fan Zhu, senior vice president of autonomous mobility at Space42, said.

"By building the nation’s first sovereign mobility cloud ... we are setting a global standard for secure, trusted platforms in mobility and autonomous systems," he added.

Separately, e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of Abu Dhabi technology group e&, will be offering the next generation of OneCloud, a UAE sovereign hyperscale cloud platform powered by Oracle.

Khalid Murshed, left, chief executive of e& enterprise, and Richard Smith, executive vice president and general manager for Emea cloud infrastructure at Oracle. Photo: e&
Khalid Murshed, left, chief executive of e& enterprise, and Richard Smith, executive vice president and general manager for Emea cloud infrastructure at Oracle. Photo: e&

The service brings more than 200 Oracle cloud infrastructure services to organisations that must keep data in-country and meet strict regulatory requirements, e& enterprise said on Wednesday.

OneCloud aims to "enable leaders to scale artificial intelligence, modern applications and data-led services at home", said Khalid Murshed, chief executive of e& enterprise.

"This is about accelerating innovation, strengthening trust and giving every organisation – from public institutions to industry leaders – the confidence to grow on UAE soil.”

There is growing demand for sovereign cloud providers amid the shift towards national security and data privacy. The global sovereign cloud market is projected to hit nearly $650 billion by 2033, from an estimated $96.8 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual rate of about 24 per cent, data from Grand View Research indicates.

Dubai telecoms operator du started offering its sovereign cloud and AI services in July, in partnership with Oracle, to private and public sector organisations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

“The technology landscape is changing dramatically due to the growing importance of data sovereignty and localisation, which has become a critical consideration for public and private sector cloud and AI deployments in the UAE and beyond,” said Richard Smith, an executive vice president at Oracle.

