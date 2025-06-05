Jeremy Allaire, chief executive of Circle Internet Group (fourth from left), and the company's executive team. Photo: Circle
Jeremy Allaire, chief executive of Circle Internet Group (fourth from left), and the company's executive team. Photo: Circle
Jeremy Allaire, chief executive of Circle Internet Group (fourth from left), and the company's executive team. Photo: Circle
Jeremy Allaire, chief executive of Circle Internet Group (fourth from left), and the company's executive team. Photo: Circle

Future

Technology

UAE helped US regulators frame digital asset policy, Circle president says

Stablecoin issuer raised $6.8bn in its New York IPO

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

June 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group says the UAE has played a vital role in helping US regulators frame digital asset policies, reflecting the growing influence of the Emirates in the global technology stage.

The company, which manages the world's second-biggest stablecoin, USDC, raised more than $1 billion at its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, reflecting the legitimacy of digital assets and the growing attention they attract from regulators, its president Heath Tarbert told The National.

The listing valued the New York City-based Circle at around $6.8 billion after it priced its IPO at $31 per share, well above the projected top range of $27 and $28, making it one of the most prominent crypto firms that has tapped into equity markets.

With the emergence of digital asset providers in the markets, regulation becomes more magnified especially in the US, which has banked on fellow forward-looking and tech-oriented nations such as the UAE for policies that would be a standard globally, said Mr Tarbert, who also served as assistant secretary of the US Treasury and chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Heath Tarbert, president of Circle Internet Group
Heath Tarbert, president of Circle Internet Group

"While people do look to the US, it has been looking elsewhere as well for ideas, given the importance of digital assets and trying to get it right, and they've looked no further than the UAE," he said in an interview.

"I would commend … particularly the financial services authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for being at the forefront of this because they've actually helped inform US policymakers … there's a real realisation that stablecoins in particular can do a lot for our financial system."

Cryptocurrencies in general are notoriously driven by trends and political developments. US President Donald Trump, arguably the world's biggest backer of crypto, gave an unprecedented boost to the sector – most notably Bitcoin – which scaled multiple highs early in his second term.

"Politics can play a role in anything, but it's ultimately fundamental technology that will prevail," Mr Tarbert said, noting that Mr Trump "seeing the importance" of crypto "can also help the US continue to be a leader in technology".

A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to a fiat currency and tends to be less volatile, unlike Bitcoin and the like, for which swings are influenced by simple factors such as tweets and hype.

Unlike legacy financial institutions that require paperwork, approvals and physical branches, stablecoins only require an internet connection and a digital wallet. This removes barriers and allows anyone, anywhere, to send, receive and store money without needing a bank.

AE Coin, the first regulated digital currency in the UAE, was granted final approval by local authorities and is scheduled to be launched “soon”. In April, Abu Dhabi entities IHC, ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank plan to launch a dirham-backed stablecoin, which will be fully regulated by the UAE Central Bank, aimed at easing payment solutions.

Tether, whose USDT is the world's biggest stablecoin, in August received the go-ahead to develop a stablecoin in the UAE.

And Circle, which last year incorporated a unit in Abu Dhabi, partnered with Binance in December to incorporate USDC into products that can be used locally.

Mr Tarbert said stablecoins will allow users to move in and out of digital assets, in addition to being a store of value globally, helping secure their finances. In particular, the UAE, a major source of remittance outflows, can benefit from their secure nature, he added.

"People want to hold things like dollars in particular, but also euros and other currencies in their wallets safely and securely," he said. "The UAE is a major remittance corridor in the world … [stablecoins will provide] that fulcrum between east and west, north and south."

Famous left-handers

- Marie Curie

- Jimi Hendrix

- Leonardo Di Vinci

- David Bowie

- Paul McCartney

- Albert Einstein

- Jack the Ripper

- Barack Obama

- Helen Keller

- Joan of Arc

The Ashes

Results
First Test, Brisbane: Australia won by 10 wickets
Second Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 120 runs
Third Test, Perth: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs
Fourth Test: Melbourne: Drawn
Fifth Test: Australia won by an innings and 123 runs

THE BIO

Ambition: To create awareness among young about people with disabilities and make the world a more inclusive place

Job Title: Human resources administrator, Expo 2020 Dubai

First jobs: Co-ordinator with Magrudy Enterprises; HR coordinator at Jumeirah Group

Entrepreneur: Started his own graphic design business

Favourite singer: Avril Lavigne

Favourite travel destination: Germany and Saudi Arabia

Family: Six sisters

While you're here
THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick

Hometown: Cologne, Germany

Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13)

Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes

Favourite hobby: Football

Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Thank You for Banking with Us

Director: Laila Abbas

Starring: Yasmine Al Massri, Clara Khoury, Kamel El Basha, Ashraf Barhoum

Rating: 4/5

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
Intercontinental Cup

Namibia v UAE Saturday Sep 16-Tuesday Sep 19

Table 1 Ireland, 89 points; 2 Afghanistan, 81; 3 Netherlands, 52; 4 Papua New Guinea, 40; 5 Hong Kong, 39; 6 Scotland, 37; 7 UAE, 27; 8 Namibia, 27

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests

Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

SPECS

Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo
Power: 630hp
Torque: 850Nm
Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic
Price: From Dh599,000
On sale: Now

How does ToTok work?

The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store

To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname.

The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message.

Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

 

About Karol Nawrocki

• Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.

• A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.

• Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.

• Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

World Cup final

Who: France v Croatia
When: Sunday, July 15, 7pm (UAE)
TV: Game will be shown live on BeIN Sports for viewers in the Mena region

Tips for SMEs to cope
  • Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal
  • Make sure you have an online presence
  • Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays
  • Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc
    Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Defence review at a glance

• Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster”

• Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems

• Invest in the resilience of military space systems.

• Number of active reserves should be increased by 20%

• More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade

• New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

War and the virus
Transgender report
Plastic tipping points
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
If you go

The flights

There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively.

The trip

Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours.

The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

 

More on Afghanistan
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
more from Janine di Giovanni
While you're here
World Mental Health Day
More on Quran memorisation:
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
On Women's Day
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Tomorrow 2021
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
UK's plans to cut net migration

Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship.

Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.

But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system.

Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English.

Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language.

The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

Tomorrow 2021
Saudi National Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Confirmed%20bouts%20(more%20to%20be%20added)
%3Cp%3ECory%20Sandhagen%20v%20Umar%20Nurmagomedov%0D%3Cbr%3ENick%20Diaz%20v%20Vicente%20Luque%0D%3Cbr%3EMichael%20Chiesa%20v%20Tony%20Ferguson%0D%3Cbr%3EDeiveson%20Figueiredo%20v%20Marlon%20Vera%0D%3Cbr%3EMackenzie%20Dern%20v%20Loopy%20Godinez%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETickets%20for%20the%20August%203%20Fight%20Night%2C%20held%20in%20partnership%20with%20the%20Department%20of%20Culture%20and%20Tourism%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20went%20on%20sale%20earlier%20this%20month%2C%20through%20www.etihadarena.ae%20and%20www.ticketmaster.ae.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Our commentary on Brexit
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Our commentary on Brexit
More on this story
Updated: June 05, 2025, 4:48 PM`
TechnologyCryptocurrencyFinance
Read next...
NA

UAE stablecoin could signal end of rental cheques and remittance fees

Logos of different cryptocurrencies are displayed during the Token2049 conference in Dubai on April 30, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

AE Coin: What to expect from the UAE stablecoin launch

UAE helped US regulators frame digital asset policy, Circle president says

UAE-backed GlobalFoundries plans $16 billion US investment

US senator demands answers after report claims X enables terrorist-linked financial transactions

Red Cross booth at AI conference offers stark reminder of human toll in war

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Hajj by horseback: Modern-day caravan makes seven-month pilgrimage from Andalusia to Makkah

Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Cartoon for June 5, 2025

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Gaza's aid centre chaos laid bare

Gaza's aid centre chaos laid bare

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'