US President Donald Trump's wife Melania speaks during the bill-signing event for the Take it Down Act. AP
US President Donald Trump's wife Melania speaks during the bill-signing event for the Take it Down Act. AP

Future

Technology

How the Take It Down Act signed by Trump works

Victims of non-consensual, intimate online images to have new legal options in US

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 19, 2025