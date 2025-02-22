Lilium Aerospace completed test flights by the world’s first electric flying taxi jet in 2017. Photo: Lilium
Lilium Aerospace completed test flights by the world’s first electric flying taxi jet in 2017. Photo: Lilium

Future

Technology

German air taxi developer Lilium files for insolvency again after funding options fail

Company that was due to supply eVTOLs to Saudia Group announces shutdown of operations

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

February 22, 2025