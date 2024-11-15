Some have speculated that US president-elect Donald Trump may want to try and step in to ensure TikTok's future in the US despite concerns he stressed during his first term. AP
Some have speculated that US president-elect Donald Trump may want to try and step in to ensure TikTok's future in the US despite concerns he stressed during his first term. AP

Future

Technology

Does Donald Trump want to ban TikTok?

Remarks from US president-elect suggest he may want to stop forced sale from ByteDance

Cody Combs
Cody Combs

November 15, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat