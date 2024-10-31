Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, at the Google AI Connect conference in Dubai on Thursday. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
Google expects more Arabic LLMs to emerge as it launches $15m fund to help AI localisation

The AI Opportunity Initiative for the Mena region aims to support the upskilling of 500,000 people

Alvin R Cabral
October 31, 2024

