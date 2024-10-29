Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday. Reuters
Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday. Reuters

Business

Economy

PIF to cut international portfolio by third in push for domestic investment, governor says

The sovereign wealth fund plans to invest in AI and make the kingdom the global leader in future technology

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan
Riyadh

October 29, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week