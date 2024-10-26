Pascal Gauthier, chief executive of Ledger, in Dubai as the company kicked off a global tour to mark its 10th anniversary. Antonie Robertson / The National
Pascal Gauthier, chief executive of Ledger, in Dubai as the company kicked off a global tour to mark its 10th anniversary. Antonie Robertson / The National

Future

Technology

Ledger eyes Middle East and India expansion as they're 'prime' for crypto, chief executive says

Pascal Gauthier believes there are plenty of crypto business opportunities as governments push adoption

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 26, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat