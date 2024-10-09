Peter Todd, seen in HBO's 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' documentary, has denied being Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. Photo: HBO
Peter Todd, seen in HBO's 'Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery' documentary, has denied being Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. Photo: HBO

Future

Technology

The search for Satoshi Nakamoto: Peter Todd aside, who else could be Bitcoin's elusive creator?

Three men have been focus of speculation into true identity of cryptocurrency founder

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 09, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat