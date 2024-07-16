Craig Wright has been to publicise details of the ruling made against him 'to dispel residual uncertainty' over claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto
Craig Wright has been to publicise details of the ruling made against him 'to dispel residual uncertainty' over claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto

The National

Business

Craig Wright: Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor faces prosecution in UK for perjury

Computer scientist lied and committed 'clumsy forgeries on a grand scale' to support claims he was Satoshi Nakamoto

author image
Neil Murphy
London

16 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Emirates SkyCargo orders five Boeing 777 planes as it expands capacity

My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn up to Dh55,000 a month as a freelance plastic surgeon’

Will EU tariffs on China EVs backfire on Europeans?

Fed chairman lays groundwork for cutting US interest rates

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

Four dead and more than 50 injured in Oman mosque shooting

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'