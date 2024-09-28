Personal computers powered by AI are expected to drive a strong rebound in the global PC market. PA
Personal computers powered by AI are expected to drive a strong rebound in the global PC market. PA

Future

Technology

AI-driven personal computers to account for 43% of all PC shipments in 2025

They will be the only choice of laptop available to large businesses by 2026, Gartner says

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

September 28, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat