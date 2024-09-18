Richard Smith, Oracle's executive vice president, technology, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Photo: Oracle
Richard Smith, Oracle's executive vice president, technology, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Photo: Oracle

Future

Technology

Oracle plans to enhance cyber security measures in the Middle East and expand cloud footprint

Company aims to have 20 cloud regions in the area out of over 160 globally by next year

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

September 18, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat