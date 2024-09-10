Safra Catz, Oracle's chief executive. Photo: Oracle
Safra Catz, Oracle's chief executive. Photo: Oracle

Future

Technology

Oracle AI 'to be faster, more secure and easier to integrate for business'

The company launches new generative AI solutions at CloudWorld in Nevada

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma
Las Vegas, Nevada

September 10, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat