Meta new hate speech policy says that it will remove posts attacking “Zionists” when it is not explicitly about the political movement. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP).
Future

Technology

Can Meta's AI-backed Zionists hate speech policy implement without bias?

This revision comes amid continuing public scrutiny on social media platforms about the war on Gaza

Dana Alomar
Abu Dhabi

20 July, 2024

