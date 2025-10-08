Arab world's first joint satellite closer to lift-off after launch preparations completed

A satellite jointly built by Arab nations is a step closer to launch, with lift-off preparations complete.

More than 30 engineers from the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain and engineers and researchers from 11 other Arab countries helped to develop the 260kg Earth observation satellite called 813.

It was expected to be launched in June from China aboard a ride-share carrier rocket, but it is now scheduled for the last quarter of this year, according to state news agency Wam.

The project was announced in 2019 with the intention of bringing Arab nations together and increasing their space sectors' capabilities.

The satellite is named after 813AD. That was the year that Baghdad's House of Wisdom became a public academy and library. It would attract the finest minds and usher the Arab world into a period of intellectual advancement known as the Islamic Golden Era.

Engineers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon have taken part in the satellite’s development.

Amar Vora, head of space for Serco Middle East, told The National in an earlier interview that the project was a “powerful signal from the Arab world”.

“Much like Europe's model under the European Space Agency, where long-standing co-operation has transformed Europe into a space leader, this satellite shows that Arab nations can also leverage collective strength to advance strategic capabilities,” he said.

“It brings together engineers, scientists, researchers and policymakers across the region in a way that builds not only hardware, but human capital, sovereign capability and institutional trust.”

Arab engineers working on the 813 satellite. Photo: NSSTC

The satellite will enter a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 550km to 650km, where it will help to capture data on agriculture, natural resource management and environmental monitoring around the world.

Engineers installed a hyperspectral imaging payload system in the satellite, which will allow in-depth analysis of soil conditions, water quality, crop health, land cover changes and pollution levels.

All stages of the satellite, including its design, assembly, integration and environmental and functional testing, were completed at the university’s National Space Science and Technology Centre.

It has also developed an operational system on campus so that data from the satellite can be received, processed and converted into maps and scientific resources that will be available for researchers and university students.

