A rendering of the 813 satellite, one of the projects the UAE Space Agency is funding. Photo: UAE Space Agency
UAE trains new generation of satellite data experts through National Space Academy

Emiratis from government and private sectors learn to apply satellite imagery and AI to solve sector-specific challenges

Sarwat Nasir
May 13, 2025