UAE trains new generation of satellite data experts through National Space Academy

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/12/17/space42-uae/" target="_blank" rel="">UAE</a> has begun training its latest cohort of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/10/01/space42-shares-debut-on-abu-dhabi-bourse-following-bayanat-yahsat-merger/" target="_blank" rel="">Emiratis</a> to equip them with the skills to use satellite data when finding practical solutions for issues such as environmental protection, national security and urban planning. The Space Applications-Earth Observation programme, part of the National Space Academy run by the UAE Space Agency, is offering a 10-week course. The new cohort, comprising employees from both public and private sectors, held its first class on Tuesday. “This is a hands-on programme that gives people something they can actually apply in their jobs,” academy manager Naser Al Rashedi told <i>The National</i>. “Each of them will have developed a project based on a real-world problem from their field by the end of the programme.” Last year’s graduates, for example, worked on projects such as assessing the health of mangroves using satellite data, insights that were later shared with environmental agencies. Mr Al Rashedi said building a national workforce skilled in satellite data analytics will help support the UAE’s strategic goals, from monitoring climate change and preserving natural resources to strengthening food security and planning smarter cities. The UAE’s space programme has grown rapidly in recent years, with a strong focus on developing domestic expertise and technological capabilities. The country launched its first UAE-built satellite, KhalifaSat, in 2018, and launched the MBZ-Sat, the region’s most advanced Earth observation satellite, this year. Earth observation, a $7 billion market, uses satellite imagery and data to monitor the planet. It supports a range of applications, from tracking deforestation and pollution to detecting water leaks in urban areas and mapping agricultural trends. The academy was launched in 2023 in partnership with Bayanat, a provider of geospatial data solutions that is now part of Space42, a newly formed AI-powered space tech company. The academy offers two tracks, including one focused on satellite engineering and another on satellite data applications, such as the current Earth observation programme. This year’s Earth observation programme includes 28 participants, up from 18 in its first year. The course blends lectures with project-based learning, in which participants work on challenges from their organisations. Using geospatial data in everyday jobs can help organisations make smarter, data-driven decisions, from tracking environmental changes to improving infrastructure planning and emergency response, said Dr Prashanth Marpu, chief technology officer for smart solutions at Space42’s Bayanat division. “You have to train people on using these technologies, and then also guide them in ways they can use that data in the real world and at their jobs,” Dr Marpu said. The programme also feeds into Space42’s development of a Geo-Informatics and Analytics (GIQ) platform, a digital marketplace where organisations can access and use Earth observation data. The goal is to foster a system that relies on space-based insights for national development. Mohamed Amery, an AI engineer with Halcon – part of Edge Group’s missiles and weapons cluster – is taking part in this year's course. He said it could help in his ability to process aerial and satellite imagery for defence applications. “I come from a military domain, so we usually try to implement AI smart systems that can be part of surveillance,” he said. “The programme gives a new perspective on how satellite data and AI can work together.”