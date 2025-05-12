The Gateway lunar space station project, in which the UAE is taking part, may be subject to US budget cuts. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre
The Gateway lunar space station project, in which the UAE is taking part, may be subject to US budget cuts. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Future

Space

Nasa offering new opportunities to global partners as Trump’s proposed budget cuts challenge lunar Gateway

Space agencies from around the world made investments in the Moon-orbiting station

The National

May 12, 2025