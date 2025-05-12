Nasa offering new opportunities to global partners as Trump’s proposed budget cuts challenge lunar Gateway

US space agency Nasa is expanding opportunities for its international partners to take part in its Moon and Mars exploration efforts, as it prepares to adjust its road map in response to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/02/lunar-gateway-project-proposed-cut/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/02/lunar-gateway-project-proposed-cut/">proposed budget cuts</a> by the White House. The Trump administration put forward a $18.8 billion budget for 2026, down 24 per cent from last year, with much of that to be allocated for human exploration of the Moon and Mars. The budget also cuts or reshapes programmes, including ending the Gateway project, a lunar-orbiting station that Nasa and numerous countries were building parts for. But the agency said in a statement that components already produced for the station would be repurposed for other missions to the Moon and Mars, in which international partners would be invited to part in through “meaningful collaboration”. “Nasa’s international partnerships are an important part of the Artemis campaign, which includes returning humans to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars,” the agency told <i>The National</i> in a statement. “We have identified, defined and prioritised a number of critical technology gaps in order to enable future lunar and Mars missions. “The Moon to Mars Architecture outlines opportunities and processes for international partners to propose co-operation that addresses these gaps.” The agency’s <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/moontomarsarchitecture-architecturedefinitiondocuments/ " target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.nasa.gov/moontomarsarchitecture-architecturedefinitiondocuments/ ">Architecture Definition Document</a> details what technologies and systems are still needed to make long-term exploration sustainable, covering everything from power systems to surface habitats and communication networks. Dimitra Atri, an astrophysicist at New York University Abu Dhabi, said this evolving landscape presents newer opportunities for countries like the UAE, which is investing heavily in its space sector. “Beyond the Gateway airlock, the UAE can contribute significantly through advanced robotics and surface mobility systems, building on the Rashid rover experience,” Dr Atri told <i>The National</i>. “The UAE also has proven capabilities in satellite technology, which could enhance communications networks on the Moon and Mars. “Our growing expertise in AI and data analysis, honed through missions like the Hope probe, can support complex operations and scientific discovery across Nasa’s Moon to Mars architecture.” The budget proposal and redirecting funds to Moon and Mars mission is part of the US government’s efforts to beat China on sending humans to the lunar surface and Mars. But for the UAE and other emerging space powers, joining Nasa’s renewed efforts could be more than just planting a flag, Dr Atri said. “Active participation in lunar and Martian exploration is vital for the UAE,” he said. “Scientifically, it places the country at the forefront of discovery, contributing to humanity's understanding of the universe and our place within it. “Strategically, it accelerates technological innovation vital for a knowledge-based economy, inspires a new generation towards Stem [Science, technology, engineering and mathematics] fields and cements the UAE’s position as a capable partner in defining the future of international space exploration.” Nasa’s Architecture Document outlines areas where partners can step in, from helping develop energy systems and lunar construction technologies to providing science payloads and transportation solutions. The UAE, with its investments in developing lunar rovers, satellite communications and human space flight training, is well positioned to tackle multiple roles. Dr Atri said that universities also play an equally crucial role in supporting these ambitions. At NYU Abu Dhabi, for example, researchers are working on lunar simulants, developing instruments for future missions and testing sustainable agriculture solutions for use in Moon or Mars habitats. “Our contributions include direct participation in projects like the Emirates Lunar Mission, and we’ve developed infrastructure such as a planetary environment chamber to test hardware under simulated Moon and Mars conditions,” Dr Atri said. “We also leverage our experience with field studies in the UAE’s deserts, which serve as valuable analogue environments for Mars and lunar exploration.”