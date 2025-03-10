Boeing astronauts stranded on space station for nine months to finally return home

A replacement crew is set to arrive at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/22/elon-musks-call-to-retire-iss-could-shift-the-balance-of-power-in-space/" target="_blank">International Space Station</a> on Thursday, allowing for the long-awaited return of two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/12/nasa-astronauts-stuck-in-space-for-eight-months-set-to-return-to-earth-in-march/" target="_blank">Boeing</a> astronauts who have been stranded in orbit since their arrival last June. The arrival of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/12/18/starliner-astronauts-sunita-williams-and-butch-wilmores-return-to-earth-delayed-again/" target="_blank">SpaceX</a> Crew-10 will mark the end of a mission that was originally meant to last 10 days but was extended due to technical issues on the Boeing Starliner CST-100 spacecraft on board which Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore arrived. Their return is now in the political spotlight, with US President Donald Trump ordering billionaire Elon Musk to bring back the astronauts as soon as possible and blaming the previous Biden administration for abandoning them. “Human space flight is full of unexpected challenges,” Steve Stich, manager of Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme, said in a statement. “We greatly benefit from SpaceX’s commercial efforts and their proactive approach in having another spacecraft ready for us to assess and use in support of Crew-10.” Crew-10, which comprises two US citizens, one Japanese and a Russian cosmonaut, will be launched on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre on March 13, 3.48am UAE time. Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore are scheduled to leave the station three days later, along with their two SpaceX Crew-9 colleagues on board a Crew Dragon capsule. Their return has become a focus area for this administration, with Mr Trump and Mr Musk claiming the billionaire had offered Nasa an earlier opportunity to bring the astronauts back, which he said was declined by the Biden administration. During a remote press conference held with the astronauts on the ISS on Thursday, Mr Wilmore said they had “heard some of these different things that have been said". "I can tell you at the outset, all of us have the utmost respect for Mr Musk and obviously, respect and admiration for our President of the United States, Donald Trump. The words they've said, politics, I mean, that's part of life. We understand that. And there's an important reason why we have a political system and the political system that we do have, and we're behind it 100 per cent,” he said. Lin Kayser, co-founder of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/06/17/dubai-company-successfully-test-fires-3d-printed-space-rocket-engine/" target="_blank">LEAP 71</a> – a Dubai company that develops artificial intelligence models to generate rocket engines, told <i>The National</i> the political debates are likely to deepen, with concerns that SpaceX is still the only reliable transport to the ISS, despite Nasa’s years-long hopes to have several options. “It’s already a political issue, especially with the change in the US administration and rhetoric from key players in the new government,” he said. “There are obviously concerns about Nasa relying solely on SpaceX to carry astronauts to space, which is likely to intensify political debate.” Mr Musk is a “special employee” of the US government, with him leading the Department of Government Efficiency, known as Doge, with the remit of reducing federal spending. Nasa is also likely to be affected, with reports suggesting there could be a 50 per cent cut in the agency’s spending on science activities. The future of the Starliner programme is also uncertain. Boeing has been developing the Starliner for nearly a decade as part of Nasa's Commercial Crew Programme, which the agency launched so that its astronauts had several "taxi" options. But Starliner has faced various technical issues over the years, including on this first crewed test flight, in which the craft suffered helium leaks and thruster issues. Meanwhile, SpaceX has already launched nine crews for the agency. “Starliner still has a role in the Commercial Crew Programme because Nasa values redundancy to ensure continuous access to the ISS,” said Mr Kayser. “However, continued delays are increasing costs for Boeing at a time when the company faces significant financial uncertainty. Boeing may ultimately be forced to reconsider Starliner’s long-term viability, despite its strategic value to Nasa. The uncertain future of the ISS adds another layer of risk, which could lead Boeing to cut its losses. Personally, I think they will end the programme.” Dr Simeon Barber, senior research fellow at The Open University, told <i>The National </i>in an earlier interview it was “inevitable that a lot of further engineering work is needed on Starliner before [it is] considered a fully proven vehicle”. "Perhaps the events since Starliner’s launch serve to vindicate Nasa’s decision to develop two independent options to get its astronauts to and from ISS,” he said. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the US space programme, including how potential budget cuts would affect Nasa and its partners. Mr Musk has called for an earlier retirement of the ISS, so focus can be redirected to launching crewed missions to Mars – a goal he has long campaigned for, especially during the recent US presidential election. The Planetary Society, a US non-profit organisation, on Friday said the proposed 50 per cent budget cut in Nasa’s science activities would amount to an “extinction event” for space science and exploration. “A cut of that magnitude would be disastrous for the US undermining its long-term credibility as a reliable partner in scientific missions,” said Mr Kayser. "Many current and future programmes depend on Nasa’s personnel and institutional expertise. I don’t think it will happen at that scale, though. But projects will face increased scrutiny, especially under the efficiency standards promoted by figures like Elon Musk.” Mr Kayser said if Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who founded payment processing firm Shift4, is confirmed as the new Nasa administrator, he is unlikely to “pursue anything radical”. “But right now, a lot remains uncertain," he added. "Private companies have little incentive to fund pure science missions, though there may be opportunities for Nasa to outsource certain aspects. In the current climate, it’s difficult to predict where this will lead." The SpaceX Crew-10 take-off and arrival at the ISS will be streamed live on Nasa's website, as well as the departure of the Boeing astronauts.