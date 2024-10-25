Residents of Jhulasan in India's Gujarat state hold a photo of Indian American astronaut Sunita Williams, whose father grew up in the village, and a lamp that is kept burning for her safe return from the International Space Station. Supplied by Sanjay Patel
Residents of Jhulasan in India's Gujarat state hold a photo of Indian American astronaut Sunita Williams, whose father grew up in the village, and a lamp that is kept burning for her safe return from Show more

News

Asia

Astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral Indian village prays for her safe return after four months stuck in space

She and her colleague Barry Wilmore have been marooned on the International Space Station after technical glitches hit their spacecraft

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

October 25, 2024