Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, centre, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, left, chairman of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, agreed the astronaut deal on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, centre, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, left, chairman of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China MannShow more

Future

Space

China expands space diplomacy to rival Nasa with Pakistan astronaut deal

Asian nation joins growing list of countries working with Beijing in space, as geopolitical competition shapes future missions

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

March 04, 2025