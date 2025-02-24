Elon Musk's SpaceX targeting February 28 for Starship's next launch

SpaceX is gearing up for the next major test flight of its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/01/18/spacex-musk-starship/" target="_blank">Starship</a> deep-space rocket on Friday, after the previous attempt ended in a fiery mid-air explosion, causing several commercial flights to be diverted. A Federal Aviation Administration investigation is continuing but the US authority has issued a Starship launch notice on its website, and billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/22/elon-musks-call-to-retire-iss-could-shift-the-balance-of-power-in-space/" target="_blank">Elon Musk </a>also confirmed the Friday date on X. The time is yet to be confirmed. With take-off due from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, it will be the eighth test flight of the powerful rocket that Mr Musk's company is developing to send humans to the Moon, Mars and beyond. The previous launch on January 17 caused several flights to be diverted because of falling debris caused by the Starship explosion, with video footage showing orange balls of light streaking across the sky over the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince accompanied by trails of smoke. It was an important launch for SpaceX, which was aiming to test new structural upgrades to the rocket and its ability to deploy payloads. It was carrying 10 mock Starlink satellites. Dr Sarath Raj, project director of the satellite ground station at Amity University in Dubai, told <i>The National </i>that Wednesday’s test flight could also test payload deployment, which would be crucial in helping Starship start commercial operations. “While earlier test flights were meant to focus on the vehicle’s ability to ascend, re-enter and descend in a controlled manner, this particular mission aims at verifying a key feature, that of deploying payloads,” he said. “Effective deployment would prove on record that Starship can indeed place satellites and other equipment on their designated orbits. “This feature is imperative for various missions down the line, such as increasing the number of satellites on the Starlink constellation, scientifically notable objectives, and of course transporting crew and cargo to the Moon and Mars.” SpaceX has yet to reveal the cause of the incident from the previous test flight but Mr Musk previously said it may have been down to a propellant leak. “Preliminary indication is that we had an oxygen/fuel leak in the cavity above the ship engine firewall that was large enough to build pressure in excess of the vent capacity," he said a day after the test flight. “Nothing so far suggests pushing [the] next launch past next month.” Unlike traditional aerospace companies, SpaceX has a strategy of rapid iterative development, where it builds and tests rockets quickly, using real flights to gather data and make improvements – as it did with its flagship rocket Falcon 9, which has a very high success rate. The strategy has helped the company achieve several milestones in the development of Starship, including bringing the Super Heavy Booster and the spacecraft back safely, and catching the booster in mid-air using mechanical arms on a launch tower. Friday's launch comes as Mr Musk is stepping up his campaigning to reach Mars and make humans a "multiplanetary species". On Thursday, he called for the International Space Station to be retired and suggested doing so within “two years from now”. He added “let’s go to Mars”, reinforcing his long-standing vision of prioritising deep-space exploration, the reason for the Starship's existence. Nasa and its nation partners, including the European Space Agency, Canada, Japan and Russia, had already agreed to retire the station in 2030, with SpaceX awarded a contract by the US space agency to build a vehicle that would help the ISS de-orbit safely. Mr Musk has significant influence over the US administration through his leadership at the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), an advisory body conducting audits of federal organisations, including Nasa. There is now uncertainty at Nasa over budget allocations and the future of its programmes, as Doge’s reviews could lead to funding cuts.