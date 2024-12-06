Race on to build reliable 'space internet' for future missions to Moon and Mars

As humanity sets sights on establishing a permanent presence on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/11/29/humans-plan-alien-first-contact/" target="_blank">Moon</a> and exploring Mars, engineers face a critical challenge: how to stay connected across vast distances. The answer is the creation of a “space internet” – a network capable of supporting seamless communication between Earth, lunar outposts and interplanetary missions. Reliable communication will not only allow astronauts to send messages home but will also be crucial for scientific research, real-time rover operations and building human bases on distant worlds. Dr Sarath Raj, project director of Amity University Dubai’s satellite ground station, told <i>The National</i> that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/space/" target="_blank">space</a> agencies are actively developing space internet systems to revolutionise deep-space missions. “For instance, Nasa's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/07/08/gateway-3d-animation-offers-glimpse-of-uae-airlock-on-nasas-moon-orbiting-station/" target="_blank">Lunar Gateway</a>, a planned space station orbiting the Moon, will rely on a robust space internet network to enable high-bandwidth, low-latency communication with Earth,” he said. “This will allow for real-time control of rovers on the lunar surface and rapid transmission of scientific data.” During the Apollo missions, communication relied on analogue radio technology, which had limitations such as static and signal degradation. Astronauts and mission control often faced interruptions and delays, making real-time updates and co-ordination difficult, particularly during critical moments like the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/07/19/55th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-moon-landing-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Moon landing</a>. One of the most notable “loss of signal” moments occurred during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/06/01/narrow-escapes-when-space-missions-almost-ended-in-disaster/" target="_blank">Apollo 13</a> mission in 1970. After an oxygen tank exploded aboard the spacecraft, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nasa/" target="_blank">Nasa</a> temporarily lost telemetry data from the crew, leading to a period of uncertainty before contact was re-established. While the communication loss was brief, it added to the tension of the life-threatening situation. Progress towards creating a reliable <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/11/11/space-technology-everyday-life/" target="_blank">space</a> internet has already begun. Earlier this year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/spacex/" target="_blank">SpaceX</a> tested its Starlink internet satellites in orbit during the private <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/12/polaris-dawn-spacewalk-spacex/" target="_blank">Polaris Dawn</a> mission. The crew successfully carried out live calls and data transfers using the satellite network, marking the first demonstration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/10/01/elon-musk-starlink/" target="_blank">Starlink’s</a> potential for space-based connectivity. This milestone showed how existing satellite constellations, initially designed for Earth, could be adapted for low-Earth orbit and even deep-space missions. “The constellation has the potential to extend internet connectivity to deep space missions, enabling more efficient and reliable communication with spacecraft exploring distant planets and asteroids,” said Dr Raj. “However, significant challenges remain, including the vast distances and signal delays associated with interplanetary communication, which require specialised systems beyond current satellite networks.” Space agencies are working on solutions to overcome the complexities of building reliable communication networks for deep-space missions. Nasa, for example, is proposing a “space internet” for the Moon as part of its LunaNet project, which involves satellites orbiting the Moon and communication nodes on its surface. These systems will allow astronauts, rovers and experiments to send data to Earth, even from areas like the Moon's far side, which often experience signal blackouts due to its position out of Earth's direct line of sight. LunaNet will also provide navigation services similar to GPS, allowing rovers and astronauts to move across the lunar surface. The network uses special technology called Delay/Disruption-Tolerant Networking (DTN) to store and forward data in case of interruptions, ensuring continuous communication. Sahith Reddy Madara, an aerospace engineer and founder of Paris-based advisory firm Bumi and Space, told <i>The National</i> that LunaNet “is like a cosmic VPN. It feels like the ultimate intergalactic Wi-Fi hotspot, built to handle the delays and disruptions of deep space messaging,” he said. Europe is taking a similar approach with the Moonlight Initiative, a European Space Agency project to deploy satellites around the Moon. This network will provide reliable communication and navigation for future missions and commercial lunar activities. “It is equally impressive – think of it as giving the Moon its own 5G network,” said Mr Madara. China’s space agency has also made progress with its Queqiao satellite, which facilitated communication between Earth and the far side of the Moon during the Chang’e missions. This satellite serves as a relay, ensuring that even areas blocked from direct communication with Earth can remain connected. Meanwhile, India’s ISRO is enhancing its Indian Deep Space Network to support future missions, including its Gaganyaan crewed mission and upcoming Mars and lunar exploration programmes. One of the most promising breakthroughs in space communication, however, is the use of laser-based systems, which offer much higher bandwidth and faster data transfer than traditional radio frequencies. Nasa has been testing these technologies through missions like the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration and the Lunar Laser Communications Demonstration, showing their potential to enable high-resolution video streaming and large-scale data transfers in space. “Nasa’s laser-based communications testing is like jumping from dial-up to fibre optics but on a cosmic scale,” said Mr Madara. “It’s all about ensuring future astronauts, rovers and bases can stay connected seamlessly. Because if we’ve learnt anything, whether it’s on Earth or on the Moon, no one wants to deal with ‘connection lost’ during critical moments.”