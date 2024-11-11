Nasa astronaut Bruce McCandless flying untethered outside of the Space Shuttle on February 7, 1984. Photo: Nasa
From food to fashion: How space technology is being used in everyday life

Nasa's space-driven research has brought us scratch-resistant sunglasses and long-lasting snacks

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

November 11, 2024

