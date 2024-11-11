From food to fashion: How space technology is being used in everyday life

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/" target="_blank">Space</a> exploration often brings to mind rocket launches and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/vaccines-and-baby-formula-10-key-inventions-made-possible-because-of-space-exploration-1.1145970" target="_blank">astronauts </a>floating in zero gravity, but its influence extends far beyond the cosmos. From high-tech fabrics that offer warmth in extreme conditions to farming systems where produce is grown in small spaces, many of today’s everyday items were created to meet the demands of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/10/new-era-for-space-medicine-as-scientists-expand-specialist-care-for-astronauts/" target="_blank">space</a> missions. <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/nasa" target="_blank">Nasa</a> refers to these technologies as “spin-offs” – innovations developed for astronauts or space missions that now improve daily life on Earth. Dr Sarath Raj, project director of the Satellite Ground Station at Amity University in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, told <i>The National</i> that materials created for space now improve comfort and performance in fashion. “Memory foam, originally developed to cushion astronauts during take-off, is now widely used in footwear for enhanced comfort and in items like helmets and backpacks,” he said. Other technologies, like scratch-resistant coatings first applied to astronaut helmets, are now used in sunglasses, eyeglasses and watch faces. Lightweight winter jackets benefit from aerogels, thermal insulators initially designed for spacesuits, offering warmth without the bulk. “Temperature-regulating fabrics, like Outlast, help maintain ideal body temperature, making them popular in outerwear and sportswear,” said Dr Raj. Nasa’s exploration into smart textiles embedded with sensors is also paving the way for wearable technology on Earth. Dr Raj said that future clothing could include smart fabrics with sensors to track health and fitness in real time. “Nasa’s development of smart textiles for astronaut suits could revolutionise fashion, particularly in healthcare, sportswear and protective gear,” he said. Dr Gordon Osinski, a planetary geologist who trains Nasa and Canadian astronauts, said space technology is also used in many kinds of sports gear. “One example is Protective Coating for Ceramic Materials, or PCCM,” said Dr Osinski, who is a professor of Earth Sciences at Western University in Ontario, Canada. “This coating was originally developed to protect spacecraft from heat, but it can now be used in clothing to offer better temperature control. It’s widely used in hunting, skiing and other sports gear.” Beyond fashion, space-driven technologies have transformed food preservation on Earth. Nasa’s freeze-drying technology, developed to retain nutrients, is now widely used in instant meals, camping foods and dried fruits. “Freeze-drying technology, originally created to reduce food weight and keep it fresh in space, is now essential in camping foods and emergency supplies,” said Dr Raj. Vacuum sealing, another Nasa innovation, prevents spoilage by removing air from packaging, a method now commonly used to keep perishable items like meat and cheese fresh for longer. Joshua Pearce, a professor specialising in information technology and innovation at Western University, highlighted Nasa’s water filtration technology, which was initially developed to ensure safe drinking water for astronauts. Today, this technology is widely used in home filtration systems that remove contaminants and make water safer for people all over the world. “LEDs developed to grow food in space, we use here on Earth as vertical farming and controlled environmental agriculture,” said Prof Pearce. “You may even have LEDs growing herbs and greens in your kitchen now with the technology being available on Amazon.” Dr Osinski said that innovations in indoor farming and food production continue to be a focus. “There is a lot of interest in food these days given the increasing challenges the world faces in growing sufficient food to meet the needs of a growing population and the increased frequency of droughts and floods,” he said. “Nasa and other space agencies have been perfecting growing food indoors and with no natural light for decades and this technology stands to have a major impact in the future. Similarly, the increased interest in algae as a food source is also thanks, in part, to decades of research by space agencies.”