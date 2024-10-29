The High-Altitude Platform Station being developed by Abu Dhabi's Mira Aerospace. Photo: Mira Aerospace
The High-Altitude Platform Station being developed by Abu Dhabi's Mira Aerospace. Photo: Mira Aerospace

Future

Space

Abu Dhabi aerospace company to launch near-space flights from UAE to capture real-time data

Mira Aerospace is hoping to start commercial operations of its high-altitude platform station by 2025

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

October 29, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat