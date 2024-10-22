How simulated Mars missions are preparing humans for the red planet’s harsh realities

In the heart of Nasa’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/06/25/shareef-al-romaithi-emirati-pilot-emerges-from-45-day-mars-simulation-mission/" target="_blank">Johnson Space Centre</a> in Houston, a group of volunteers is undergoing some of the most rigorous training imaginable – preparing for the day when humans will step foot on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/10/17/uae-space-sector-to-harness-nations-top-talent-to-boost-ambitions/" target="_blank">Mars</a>. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2022/05/20/uae-to-take-part-in-nasas-human-research-programme/" target="_blank">Human Exploration Research Analogue</a> (Hera) programme simulates the conditions astronauts will face during long-duration space missions and life on the Red Planet, including isolation, confinement and communication delays. The space agency announced the latest mission under this programme in which a crew of four volunteers will spend 45 days in a controlled habitat. Among them is recently announced Obaid Alsuwaidi, a captain engineer from the UAE Ministry of Defence, marking the third time an Emirati has been selected for a simulated deep-space, or analogue, mission. Mr Alsuwaidi has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from George Washington University. He provides guidance in civil and marine engineering to the Ministry of Defence. Dimitra Atri, an astrophysicist at the New York University Abu Dhabi, who specialises in Mars research, told <i>The National</i> that these kinds of missions were important for when humans would one day land on the Red Planet. “Analogue missions enhance operational efficiency by training astronauts to perform tasks such as setting up habitats and operating rovers in harsh environments,” Dr Atri said. “They also improve resource management by simulating limited access to essentials like water, oxygen, and power. “Testing spacesuits, habitats and equipment under Mars-like conditions helps identify design flaws, ensuring technology can withstand the Martian environment.” The Hera mission will begin in November and includes three American volunteers. During the mission, the crew will carry out science research and operational tasks, including raising shrimp, growing vegetables and “walking” on the surface of Mars using virtual reality. They will also experience communication delays lasting up to five minutes as they “near” Mars, allowing researchers to see how crews may respond to the type of delays astronauts will encounter in deep space. Astronauts travelling to the Red Planet may encounter one-way communication delays lasting as long as 20 minutes, according to Nasa. “Simulating communication delays with Earth also prepares the crew to make autonomous decisions and manage operations independently,” said Dr Atri. “These missions help us learn about team dynamics and mental health, revealing how astronauts cope with isolation and stress during long-duration missions. “Emergency response protocols are refined by practicing real-life scenarios, such as equipment malfunctions or environmental hazards, helping astronauts sharpen their problem-solving skills.” The crew joining Mr Alsuwaidi also bring a diverse set of skills crucial for the simulated Mars mission. Kristen Magas, an educator and engineer from Massachusetts, mentors students in Nasa’s design programmes and specialises in developing space-related prototypes. Tiffany Snyder, a cyber security expert at Nasa, ensures that missions are protected from digital threats, while Anderson Wilder, a psychology doctoral student, focuses on the psychological effects of space travel, having previously participated in Mars analogue missions. Mr Alsuwaidi is the second Emirati to take part in the Hera programme, after Emirati pilot <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/05/09/emirati-pilot-looking-forward-to-walking-on-mars-during-nasa-mission/" target="_blank">Shareef Al Romaithi</a> also completed a 45-day mission in June. Saleh Al Ameri, a mechanical engineer, was the first Emirati to participate in an analogue mission, when he spent eight-months inside a controlled habitat in Moscow, Russia, in 2022. There are global efforts, led by Nasa and private companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX, to make human missions to Mars a reality. SpaceX is developing the Starship rocket, with plans by Mr Musk to eventually send people to Mars so that humans become a multi-planetary species. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, which oversees the UAE's Analogue Programme, has plans to develop analogue centres in Dubai, as part of the planned Dh500 million Mars Science City.