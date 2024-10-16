A supermoon above Dubai Marina in 2023. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A supermoon above Dubai Marina in 2023. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Hunter's supermoon: Biggest and brightest full moon of the year to light up UAE skies

This will be the third supermoon of 2024

Sarwat Nasir
October 16, 2024

