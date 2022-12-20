Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi surge up all-time World Cup top-scorers chart - in pictures

France attacker Kylian Mbappe might have lost the World Cup final in heartbreaking fashion but at least he could enjoy a glimmer of consolation from winning the tournament Golden Boot award for top goalscorer.

Mbappe finished the tournament with eight goals from eight games in Qatar after scoring a hat-trick in the final defeat against Argentina.

It meant he ended one goal ahead of Lionel Messi, who scored two goals himself in the final that ended with Argentina winning 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Thanks to their efforts in Qatar, both players surged up all-time World Cup top-scorers chart and while Messi might have called time on his World Cup career, Mbappe should have many more tournament appearances left in him. And the 23-year-old must surely be on course to overtake the current record held by Germany attacker Miroslav Klose.

There were three other players in Qatar who also enjoyed moves up the all-time list. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cup finals when he found the net against Ghana, while Brazil attacker Neymar and England's Harry Kane also found themselves among the goals.

