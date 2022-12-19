Maradona, Mbappe and Messi: The last 10 World Cup finals - in pictures

So the first World Cup held in the Middle East is over but there is no doubt it ended on an incredible high in Qatar.

Lionel Messi and Argentina ended the tournament as world champions for a third time following a staggering final on Sunday that saw the South Americans come out on top after a penalty shoot-out.

First-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria had put Argentina firmly in control at the Lusail Stadium and there looked only one winner up until the 79th minute. That was when Nicolas Otamendi brought down substitute Randal Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot.

Then, 97 seconds later, it was all square. Messi lost possession, giving France the chance to launch a devastating counter-attack that ended with Mbappe volleying home, forcing the game into extra-time.

In the 108th minute, Messi put Argentina back in front and, again, the story ending seemed written, only for Gonzalo Montiel to block a Mbappe shot with his arm and the same player made no mistake from the spot to complete his hat-trick. The Paris Saint-Germain striker became only the second player in World Cup final history – after Geoff Hurst for England in 1966 – to achieve the feat.

The shoot-out duly arrived with Mbappe and Messi both making no mistake with their attempts but the same could not be said for Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni who both missed as Argentina secured a 4-2 win on penalties.

