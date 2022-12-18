Mbappe, Zidane, Maradona: The last 10 World Cup finals - in pictures

The first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East reaches its finale on Sunday when France and Argentina go head-to-head in Doha.

The French are looking to keep their hands on the trophy they won in Russia four years ago and become the first country to achieve that feat since Brazil in 1962.

Didier Deschamps' side finished top of Group D, level on six points with Australia, after beating the Socceroos and Denmark before losing to Tunisia.

In the last 16, Robert Lewandowski and Poland were dispatched 3-1, before France edged past England 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Morocco were then beaten 2-0 in Wednesday's semi-final.

Argentina, meanwhile, are aiming to win the title for the first time since 1986 in what will be Lionel Messi's last World Cup appearance for his country.

Their Qatar campaign started in disastrous fashion after the South American champions fell to a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia. But victories over Mexico and Poland followed and Lionel Scaloni's men finished two points clear at the top of Group C.

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in the last 16 and then the Netherlands in a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals. The reigning Copa America champions then powered past Croatia 3-0 in the last four to seal their final spot.

