Manager Dalic wants Croatia 'to be proud of us' in World Cup third place play-off

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic says his side have set aside the pain of missing out on a second successive World Cup final as they prepare to face “like-minded” Morocco in the third place play-off.

Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, were beaten 3-0 by Argentina in the semi-final on Tuesday but have a chance to end their tournament on a high with victory on Saturday against Morocco.

Croatia finished third at the 1998 World Cup – their best result at the global finals until the run to the showpiece match in Moscow four years ago.

"For us, this is a major finals and a major match,” Dalic told reporters at the pre-match press conference. “It is a fight for a medal. Morocco are a massive surprise at this tournament - I think they will come with the same mindset as us.

"In 1998, it was the first medal for Croatia, it was a major thing that was achieved. It was recognition considering we'd only just achieved our independence. It was the beginning of a shiny period of football achievements.

"It is a different thing now. We've won a silver medal and we've done more. This World Cup means a lot and we want our people to be proud of us.

"1998 was more important because it was our first, but God willing he will achieve the same tomorrow and I hope to repeat the achievements that we achieved four years ago. We are a small country, but we achieve a lot."

Dalic, the former Al Ain manager who guided Croatia to second in 2018, said he would likely have to make several changes to his team for Morocco.

"It's the seventh match in less than a month,” he said. “We're tired, we're exhausted and drained. We have consequences with injuries – [Josko] Gvardiol, [Josip] Juranovic, [Marcelo] Brozovic - so we'll see what happens during the day [tomorrow]. Something always happens during the day, so we'll be cautious."

Expand Autoplay Argentina's Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate during the 3-0 World Cup semi-final win against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022. AP

In Morocco, Croatia go up against one of the major storylines of the past month. The North Africans made history throughout their time in Qatar, principally as the first from their continent to progress to a World Cup semi-final.

Walid Regragui’s side were beaten 2-0 by France, the current holders, on Wednesday - their first defeat in six matches in the tournament.

The clash for bronze at Khalifa International Stadium will be the second time Croatia and Morocco have met in Qatar; they opened Group F last month with a goalless draw.

"Morocco resembles us from four and a half years ago," Dalic said. "They have proven to be high quality and have shown unity and spirit. They have great support and deserve to be where they are.

"They went to a high level with every game, and I think they'll be a more challenging opponent than in the first game. They are of high quality and energy. It is a great final for us and them. I really respect them. I congratulate them on what they've achieved; they fear no one.

"They are definitely the biggest surprise of this World Cup. When speaking about teams that could have done better - Spain, Germany, England and Italy, who didn't even make it here - these are all great teams that could have done more.

"But this is a specific World Cup and the third-placed play-off being played by teams that are not the favourites or of which this is not expected."

Dalic said he expected Saturday’s match would not represent the last for Croatia of 37-year-old captain Luka Modric, adding he was “certain” the Real Madrid midfielder will remain a key part of the team up until Euro 2024.

On the overall future of his national team, Dalic said: "My overall sharp focus is on the third-place play-off. We want to employ our best efforts.

"We have repeated our success in successive World Cups, and we want to achieve more. We have many challenges. I believe we have to have tomorrow's match in our focus.”