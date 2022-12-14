Morocco airline cancels World Cup flights ahead of France match

Morocco's national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final.

Royal Air Maroc cited what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities, Reuters reported.

“Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” the airline said.

The Qatari government's international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Royal Air Maroc had said on Tuesday that had “scheduled 30 flights operated by wide-body aircraft for Tuesday and Wednesday”, for Wednesday night's semi-final against France.

On Tuesday, a source at a Royal Air Maroc travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

The airline had also said that supporters already in Doha who had taken Royal Air Maroc flights would be allowed to change their return date, without any cost or penalty.

Morocco are guaranteed another game after the semi-final — either the final on Sunday or the third-place play-off on Saturday.

The cancellation of Wednesday's scheduled flights — said to be seven flights — means fans who had already booked match tickets or hotel rooms are unable to travel.

Royal Air Maroc said it would reimburse air tickets.

Spokesmen from Royal Air Maroc and operator Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to requests for comment.