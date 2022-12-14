World Cup live: Reaction to Messi magic and build-up to France v Morocco

<div><h2 style="line-height: normal;"><strong>World Cup day 25: France v Morocco for a spot in the final</strong></h2><p>It's day 25 of the World Cup and we have a massive game this evening.</p><p>This tournament's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/11/morocco-hero-sofyan-amrabat-pays-tribute-to-remarkable-team-spirit-for-world-cup-success/">surprise package, Morocco</a>, take on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/12/france-set-to-face-away-game-in-world-cup-semi-final-against-morocco/">reigning champions France</a> in the second semi-final.</p><p>Morocco have already made history, becoming the first Arab or African team to ever reach the last four.</p><p>But, should they beat France today, the Atlas Lions will have the chance to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/13/morocco-hungry-for-final-spot-as-they-tackle-reigning-champions-france-at-world-cup/">achieve even greater glory</a> against Argentina in the final.</p><p>The South Americans were in fine form against Croatia last night, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/14/lionel-messi-lauds-argentinas-strength-of-character-after-securing-world-cup-final-spot/">Lionel Messi</a> and Julian Alvarez leading them to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/13/lionel-messis-breathtaking-genius-takes-argentina-to-the-world-cup-final/">3-0 win</a>.</p><p>We will be covering all the reaction to last night and today's action here.</p><h2 style="line-height: normal;"><strong>Today's match:</strong></h2><p><strong>France v Morocco, Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm Qatar time (11pm UAE)</strong></p><p><em>Last night's action as it happened: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/13/live-argentina-vs-croatia/">Messi brilliance sends Argentina through to World Cup final</a></em></p></div>