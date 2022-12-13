Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Morocco's King on football team's World Cup success

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has congratulated Morocco's King Mohamed on his country's progression to the World Cup semi-finals.

Prince Mohammed said the success of Morocco's national football team was a source of pride and happiness for Arab countries, state news agency SPA reported.

King Mohamed thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his phone call.

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday to become the first African and Arab country in World Cup history to reach the semi-finals.

Morocco will play defending champions France on Wednesday. A victory would set up a final against either Argentina or Croatia.

The World Cup in Qatar has united supporters of teams from the region.

Capital Rabat was bursting with joy and Morocco fans also celebrated on the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe. Fans from the Middle East and Africa who have adopted the Atlas Lions as their team were also jubilant.

“We were so stressed as if we were on the pitch with the players, but now we want the trophy,” said Mohamed Amine, celebrating in Rabat.

“The players, this team, lifted Morocco’s reputation high among the nations of the world.”

The victory has Morocco fans full of confidence.

“I am so happy that I don’t even know if I can express myself,” said Yasmine Benmehredj, also from Rabat.

“But if we are here now, I believe that we can make it to the final. I think we can win this World Cup.”