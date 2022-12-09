World Cup weather forecast: Fans brace for wet weekend with chance of showers in Doha

Quarter-final matches at the Qatar World Cup could be hit by downpours.

The Qatar Meteorology Department forecast a build-up of cloud on Friday and possible rain by Saturday.

Parts of Qatar already had some “scattered rain” on Thursday, the department said.

World Cup quarter finals will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Croatia will face Brazil and the Netherlands will play Argentina on Friday, while England take on World Cup holders France and Morocco battle Portugal on Saturday.

Forecasters warned the weather could turn by Saturday, with a chance of downpours in parts of the country during the day.

“[It will] be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain and blowing dust,” forecasters said for Saturday. "[It will become] relatively cold at night.”

The weather department also warned of strong winds and choppy seas on Friday, with waves reaching three metres. It will get cooler, especially at night.

Qatar is currently recording temperatures of between 26°C and 16°C.

