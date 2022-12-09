Argentine father and son hope to extend Doha dream against the Netherlands

A father and son from Argentina are hoping Lionel Messi's side can keep their World Cup dream alive as they renew a fierce footballing rivalry with the Netherlands on Friday.

Victor Castelli, 63, and Emanuel Castelli, 32, made the trek from Belgrano three days ago to join the huge numbers of compatriots who have turned Doha into a sea of blue and white.

They are already enjoying the cool climate and the red-hot atmosphere as a memorable tournament prepares to reach a thrilling conclusion.

They will be in attendance as their national team continue their quest for a third World Cup, and first since 1986.

"I’m super excited tonight. We have a strong team this year with our iconic player Messi," said Emanuel from outside Lusail Stadium, the venue of the crunch quarter-final clash.

“My father is a Maradona fan as he is our legend. "

“My father is delighted. It’s his dream to attend the World Cup and watch Argentina. It’s like a dream becoming true,” he said.

Argentina are aiming to turn despair into delight after suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the tournament.

With their maestro Messi pulling the strings, they have since overcame Mexico and Poland before defeating Australia to reach the last eight.

They will be under no illusions about the challenge facing them in Friday's late kick-off.

The two international heavyweights have faced off five times in previous World Cups, including the 1978 final when hosts Argentina ran out 3-1 winners.

The Dutch were victorious in another quarter-final encounter at France 98, while the South American side came out in top in a dramatic semi-final penalty shoot-out in Brazil in 2014.

The latest meeting between the teams kicks off at 11pm, UAE time.