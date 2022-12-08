Raheem Sterling to return to Qatar for England's World Cup quarter-final against France

Raheem Sterling will return to Qatar and rejoin the England squad in time for the World Cup quarter-final against France.

The Football Association made the announcement on Thursday after the Chelsea forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar to return to his family.

The 28-year-old returned to the UK to deal with the issue as he was concerned about the safety of his family but gave the green light to the Football Association to look at the logistics of bringing him back before Saturday's clash with France at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The governing body has now confirmed the Chelsea forward is heading back to link up with Gareth Southgate's squad in Qatar.

An FA statement on Thursday read: "Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar. The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France."

It had initially been thought his family were present when intruders broke into his home, but Surrey Police later said the family were out at the time.

In a statement, the force said: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead. Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3rd after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen."

“No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”