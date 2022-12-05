South Korea train for World Cup last-16 tie against depleted Brazil - in pictures

South Korea will be aiming for "another miracle" when they face Brazil in their World Cup last 16 clash on Monday.

The Asian team's campaign looked to be over until substitute Hwang Hee-chan popped up in injury time to clinch a 2-1 victory over already qualified Portugal on Friday. That powered South Korea into the knockout rounds where one of the favourites of the tournament await them at Stadium 974.

Captain Son Heung-min, who has been playing while wearing a face mask following surgery last month for a fracture around his left eye, said his players will fight until the end.

"This is great but our tournament is not over," Son said following the dramatic win over Portugal.

"We've always talked about reaching the round of 16 as our objective but we should now try to go beyond that. I hope we can script another miracle."

What could work in the Koreans' favour is Brazil's fitness woes. The South American side are battling injuries to key players.

Neymar is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in their win against Serbia, and they have only one pure full back available after left back Alex Telles suffered a knee injury in the Cameroon.

Starting full backs Danilo and Alex Sandro are out after injuries suffered earlier in the competition and their availability is unclear.

Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus, who also suffered a knee injury against Cameroon, were officially ruled out for the rest of the tournament on Saturday.