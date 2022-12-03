Neymar return for Brazil against South Korea a 'possibility', says team doctor

Neymar could return for Brazil's World Cup last 16 match against South Korea on Monday, the team's doctor said after Friday's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon.

Neymar missed Brazil's last two games after sustaining an ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia, and there have been major doubts over whether the Paris Saint-Germain forward would be fit before the quarter-finals, should Brazil advance. Danilo also picked up an ankle injury against Serbia.

Meanwhile, Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in the game against Switzerland, and Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus could also join the injury list after complaining of pain after Friday's game, where Brazil manager Tite fielded a second-string side.

Providing some updates on the players' progress, team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: "Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility.

"Let's wait what their transition will be. They have still not started to practice with the ball and it's something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call.

"Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players.

"Let's observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match."

The team doctor added that Telles and Jesus will undergo tests on Saturday.

"Alex Telles came off complaining of pain in his right knee after trauma. He has been assessed in the changing room and tomorrow will do a magnetic resonance image to be able to assess his condition," he said.

"Gabriel Jesus after the game complained of pain in his right knee and after clinical assessment, we have asked for an imaging exam tomorrow."

Despite losing to Cameroon, the first African team to beat Brazil at the World Cup, Tite's side finished top of Group G on goal difference on six points, ahead of Switzerland who went through after beating Serbia 3-2.

Neymar watched Brazil's win over Switzerland from his hotel room after falling sick but was in attendance at the Lusail Stadium for the game against Cameroon on Friday.

Brazil are bidding for their sixth World Cup in Qatar.