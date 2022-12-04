Mbappe and Lewandowski train as France and Poland prepare for World Cup showdown

France manager Didier Deschamps insists there is more to Poland than Robert Lewandowski as both teams prepare to face each other in the 2022 World Cup last 16 on Sunday.

Barcelona striker Lewandowski is undoubtedly Poland's star man and chief threat, but in Wojciech Szczesny - who has already saved two penalties in Qatar - they have an elite-level goalkeeper, while the team's compact style can make them difficult to break down.

"They've had to defend a lot in the group stage and they defended very well. Actually they love it, but they're not just a defensive team - just look at who they have up front," Deschamps said

"But there's more. They have a backbone of players with great international experience, with Kamil Glik, Piotr Zieliński, Grzegorz Krychowiak and some youngsters who have shown they were up to the task. They deserve to be here."

France, led by the seemingly unstoppable Kylian Mbappe, will be strong favourites to progress to the quarter-finals but Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has said his team fears no one - even suggesting that if Poland can shock World Cup holders France, they could go all the way.

"We were not ready to go home," said Michniewicz, who only took over the Poland job in January after the departure of Paulo Sousa. "If we win against France we could become the next world champions.

"We're very happy to play the world champions. France are not already guaranteed to advance. Everything's to play for, you win or go home and the stakes are high."

Ahead of the all-or-nothing encounter at Al Thumama Stadium, France and Poland players took to the pitches at Al Sadd SC Stadium and Al Kharaitiyat SC respectively for one final training session.

