Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the attack: 2022 World Cup team of the group stage

An entertaining and dramatic 2022 World Cup group stage concluded on Friday night and it was very much in keeping with the rest of the tournament.

There were more shock results as South Korea fought back to beat Portugal before Cameroon became the first African team to defeat Brazil at a World Cup. Korea's last-gasp victory was enough to keep their tournament alive, although Switzerland's pulsating win over Serbia meant Cameroon's historic achievement was not enough.

Following Friday's action, the line-up for the last 16 has now been completed as the remaining teams switch their focus to the do-or-die knockout stages.

Before the round gets underway on Saturday evening - starting with the Netherlands v USA before Argentina take on Australia - the photo gallery above takes a look back to select the best team of the group stage.

